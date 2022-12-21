Scotland’s move to simplify gender change stirs strong views

LONDON (AP) — A plan by Scotland’s government to make it easier for people to change gender for legal purposes has sparked acrimonious debate both inside and outside of the Edinburgh parliament. A bill introduced by the Scottish National Party-led government would allow people to transition by self-declaration, removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria. The government says it will improve the lives of transgender people by allowing them to get official documents that correspond with their gender identity. Opponents, including “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, claim the simplified procedure risks allowing predatory men to gain access to spaces intended for women. The Scottish parliament is set to resume debating the bill on Wednesday.

