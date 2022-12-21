Voilà! ‘Emily In Paris’ returns, with surprises in store

PARIS (AP) — “Emily in Paris” fans will get a few surprises in their Christmas stockings, when the third season of the hit show arrives on Netflix this Wednesday. Even the cast were shocked, when they read the scripts, by the number of cliffhangers in the new series. Lily Collins portrays the titular American marketing executive making her social media presence felt in France. She called the season “a real rollercoaster to shoot.” Lucas Bravo plays her neighbor and sometime love interest and promises “a big soup of chaos and drama” in the 10-episode season.

