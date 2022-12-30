Police chief in Alaska charged with assaulting man at resort

A police chief in Alaska is pleading not guilty to charges accusing him of assaulting an intoxicated man while he was off-duty at a resort restaurant. According to court documents, Ketchikan Police Chief Jeffrey Walls shoved the man head-first into a wall and put him in a chokehold. Walls was hired last year and moved to Ketchikan in July. Defense attorney Jay Hochberg calls the allegations false and defamatory. If convicted, Walls faces up to five years in prison. Ketchikan City Manager Delilah Walsh says the city will conduct an internal investigation. She says Walls is on personal leave.

