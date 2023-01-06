A look at the final GOP holdouts McCarthy hopes to sway

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six GOP members-elect remain opposed to Rep. Kevin McCarthy going into a late-night vote to determine the next speaker of the House. Supporters were working to win a couple of them over, which would almost certainly give McCarthy the majority he needs to finally win the job after four days of voting and the most rounds of voting for a House speaker since before the Civil War. The six have been quite critical of McCarthy, though about-faces are not uncommon in Washington. Even if some vote present, it could give McCarthy the opening he needs to secure a hard-fought victory.

