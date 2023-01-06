Hawaii eruption not dangerous but offers spectacular sight

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from Kilauea is spurting high into the air and spreading out across the Hawaii volcano’s summit crater floor. It’s creating a spectacular sight as the mountain has resumed erupting after a few weeks’ hiatus. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said this latest eruption is expected to remain inside the summit crater, which is within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from residential communities. It says the eruption is not threatening any infrastructure. Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. This latest eruption began Thursday, less than one month after Kilauea and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa went quiet.

By AUDREY McAVOY and JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER Associated Press

