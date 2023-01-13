Montana man who brought young son to US Capitol riot charged

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Montana man who authorities say entered the U.S. Capitol with his juvenile son during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot has been charged with misdemeanor crimes. Prosecutors say Patrick William O’Brien was arraigned Thursday. They say the 54-year-old man and his son drove three days from Montana to Washington, and that video footage showed they were inside the Capitol for 28 minutes. Court records in the case were not immediately released. Officials have arrested more than 950 people linked to the riot in which supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

