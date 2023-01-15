2 killed in shootout with federal agents near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico say two suspected drug traffickers have been killed in a shootout with federal agents off the U.S. territory’s northeast coast. U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Jeffrey Quiñones tells The Associated Press that the incident occurred early Sunday when authorities detected a suspicious boat at sea and a chase ensued. He says two of the six suspects aboard were killed and the remaining four were arrested. No federal agent was injured. Quiñones says drugs were found aboard the boat and in the water. No further details have been released.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.