3 get life in slaying of Michigan guard over face mask order

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A married couple and their son convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the fatal shooting of a security guard who demanded the woman’s daughter wear a mask while shopping have been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Larry Teague, wife Sharmel Teague, and Sharmel Teague’s son, Ramonyea Bishop, were sentenced Tuesday by Genesee Circuit Court Judge Brian Pickell in the shooting death of Calvin Munerlyn on May 1, 2020. The three were convicted of first-degree premeditated murder, a crime that carries a mandatory punishment of life in prison without parole.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.