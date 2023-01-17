Quake shakes east Indonesia, south Philippines; no tsunami

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A magnitude 7.0 earthquake shook eastern Indonesia and southern Philippines, with no damage immediately reported and no tsunami warning issued. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred 30 miles deep under the sea, centered (94 miles northwest of Tobelo in Indonesia’s North Maluku province. Some people ran out of their houses. The undersea quake was also felt in several provinces and cities across the southern Philippines, but there was no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Both archipelago nations lie on the “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Basin where most of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

