Australian Open offers reminders that sports reflect society

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis, in particular, and sports, in general, can’t help but reflect society. And that means athletes, spectators and the folks who run leagues and events must contend with and perhaps confront whatever the prevailing global touchpoints are at any given time. A pandemic. A war. Mental health. #MeToo. Gun violence. And so on. The Australian Open, the Grand Slam tournament that began this week in Melbourne, is offering reminders of that. Novak Djokovic was greeted warmly in his return to the event after missing it a year ago because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. On Tuesday, the tournament barred flags representing Russia or Belarus because of the invasion of Ukraine.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.