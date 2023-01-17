Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:50 AM

Cardinal Pell will be interred in Sydney crypt in February

KTVZ

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian cardinal who spent more than a year in prison before his child abuse convictions were quashed on appeal will be interred next month after a requiem Mass at Sydney’s St. Mary’s Cathedral. Cardinal George Pell died on Jan. 10 after undergoing hip surgery in a Rome hospital. Pell’s funeral was held at St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, with Pope Francis imparting a final blessing. Sydney’s Catholic Archdiocese said in a statement on Tuesday that Pell will lie in state at St. Mary’s from Feb. 1 before he is interred in the cathedral’s crypt the next day. The Mass will be livestreamed to allow mourners around the world to participate in the ceremony.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content