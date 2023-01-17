Cardinal Pell will be interred in Sydney crypt in February

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian cardinal who spent more than a year in prison before his child abuse convictions were quashed on appeal will be interred next month after a requiem Mass at Sydney’s St. Mary’s Cathedral. Cardinal George Pell died on Jan. 10 after undergoing hip surgery in a Rome hospital. Pell’s funeral was held at St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, with Pope Francis imparting a final blessing. Sydney’s Catholic Archdiocese said in a statement on Tuesday that Pell will lie in state at St. Mary’s from Feb. 1 before he is interred in the cathedral’s crypt the next day. The Mass will be livestreamed to allow mourners around the world to participate in the ceremony.

