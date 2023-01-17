Investigators: Miles provided gun in fatal shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder provided the gun used in the fatal shooting. Investigators wrote in a court document that Darius Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before the shooting. Another man is accused by police of firing the gun and killing a young woman near the university’s campus, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Miles and Michael Davis are charged with capital murder in the Saturday shooting death of Jamea Harris. The University of Alabama said in a statement that Miles is no longer on the team. Defense lawyers for Miles released a statement saying Miles maintains his innocence and that he and his family “are heartbroken” over Harris’ death.

