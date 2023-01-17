Israel kills Palestinian militant after West Bank shooting

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli military fire killed a 40-year-old Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank. A militant group claimed the man as a fighter. His death on Tuesday was the latest in a monthslong round of surging violence. The Israeli military said troops were fired on and responded with live fire. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade said he was its fighter and had also been a Palestinian police officer. Tensions have soared in the West Bank, where the Israeli military has been conducting near-nightly arrest raids since last spring, following a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

