NJ gambling revenue matches all-time high, with online help

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s gambling revenue matched its all-time high of $5.2 billion in 2022, but only half that amount was won by casinos from in-person gamblers. Figures released Tuesday by state gambling regulators show the casinos, horse tracks that take sports bets, and online partners of both types of gambling matched a level last seen in 2006. But the recent number was reached with a hefty assist from internet gambling and sports betting — revenue streams that help contribute to the bottom line but are also heavily shared with third parties such as sports books and tech platforms.

