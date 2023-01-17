Wes Moore to be sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore’s inauguration as Maryland’s first Black governor will be punctuated with references to Black history. Before he delivers his inaugural speech on Wednesday, Moore is scheduled to visit the Annapolis City Dock, which was once one of the region’s slave ports. It’s also the site of a memorial to enslaved African Kunta Kinte, who arrived there in 1767 and was written about in Alex Haley’s book “Roots.” Moore also will take the oath of office using a Bible owned by Frederick Douglass, a Marylander who escaped slavery and went on to become an author and famed abolitionist.

