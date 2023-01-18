Court challenge to Indiana trans sports ban has been dropped

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawsuit challenging an Indiana law prohibiting transgender students from competing in girls school sports has been dropped just weeks before it was to be heard by a federal appeals court. A federal judge ruled against the law in August and allowed a 10-year-old transgender girl to rejoin her school’s all-girls softball team in the Indianapolis Public Schools district. But the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana representing the girl filed court documents Wednesday to dismiss the lawsuit because the girl recently enrolled in a charter school outside the district. The ACLU said it stands by its arguments that the Indiana law violates federal Title IX protections against discrimination on the basis of sex.

