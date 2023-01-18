Democratic attorney general runs for North Carolina governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has announced a bid for governor in 2024. The Democrat unveiled the news with a video Wednesday. Stein has been the state’s top law enforcement officer since being first elected in 2016. He was always considered a likely candidate to attempt to succeed Democrat Roy Cooper, who is term-limited from seeking reelection. Stein is pledging to focus on public education and economic opportunity. Stein also took direct aim at a potential Republican opponent in Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. He criticized him for his comments about LGBTQ people and abortion. Any primary is 14 months away.

