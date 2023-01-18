Florida congressman Steube injured in accident at home

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida congressman has been injured in an accident at his home. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube’s office released a short statement saying that he was involved in an accident on his property Wednesday and sustained several injuries. The statement didn’t include details about the injuries or how serious they were. Steube was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and just began his third term. The Republican represents all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties and part of Lee County.

