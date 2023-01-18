Lesion removed from Jill Biden’s eyelid was non-cancerous

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says a lesion removed by surgeons last week from first lady Jill Biden’s left eyelid was a non-cancerous growth. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, said in a memo released Wednesday by the White House that a biopsy showed that the legion was seborrheic keratosis, a “very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth.” Surgeons last week also removed a cancerous lesion above Jill Biden ’s right eye and one on her chest. Those lesions were both confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma, a common but curable form of cancer.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.