Mom ‘livid’ after key figure in teen’s death gets parole

DETROIT (AP) — A man who told police that he placed a Detroit-area teen’s body in a trash bin has been released from prison after less than a year. The mother of Zion Foster says she’s “livid.” Police last year spent months searching a landfill for Zion’s remains but were unsuccessful. Jalyn Brazier was sentenced to at least 23 months in prison for lying to police during the investigation of Zion’s disappearance. But he was granted parole this week, apparently after completing a special program for certain inmates. Detroit Police Chief James White says Zion’s death remains under investigation. Brazier has insisted that she lost consciousness when they were smoking marijuana.

