New Oklahoma AG seeks to slow pace of lethal injections

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general is seeking to slow the state’s pace of carrying out an execution roughly every 30 days. Citing the burden the pace is having on Oklahoma’s prison personnel, Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion Wednesday with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. He is asking the court to set the executions 60 days apart, rather than the current pace of 30 days apart. Drummond attended last week’s execution of Scott Eizember and said he met with Department of Corrections leadership and staff about the execution process. He says the current pace is “unduly burdening” agency personnel.

