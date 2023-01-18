Skip to Content
Protesters lift blockades in Bolivia’s Santa Cruz region

By PAOLA FLORES and DANIEL POLITI
Associated Press

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Protesters in Bolivia have lifted the blockades that had largely isolated the rich eastern region of Santa Cruz from the rest of the country for more than 15 days. But leaders said Wednesday that the roadblocks could resume as they continue to demand the release of Santa Cruz Gov. Luis Fernando Camacho, who is widely considered to be the leader of Bolivia’s opposition. He was detained late last year on “terrorism” charges. Protest leaders have called a large town hall with citizens Jan. 25 at which there will be a vote on how to continue with protests demanding the release of Camacho.

