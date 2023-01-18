Protesters lift blockades in Bolivia’s Santa Cruz region

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Protesters in Bolivia have lifted the blockades that had largely isolated the rich eastern region of Santa Cruz from the rest of the country for more than 15 days. But leaders said Wednesday that the roadblocks could resume as they continue to demand the release of Santa Cruz Gov. Luis Fernando Camacho, who is widely considered to be the leader of Bolivia’s opposition. He was detained late last year on “terrorism” charges. Protest leaders have called a large town hall with citizens Jan. 25 at which there will be a vote on how to continue with protests demanding the release of Camacho.

By PAOLA FLORES and DANIEL POLITI Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.