2nd Mexican school hit by tranquilizer craze

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The second school in as many days has been hit by mass ingestion of tranquilizer pills that may be linked to a social media “challenge.” Mexico City police said Thursday that eight students at a middle school had been treated by paramedics after swallowing a “controlled medication,” and that three of them had been taken to a hospital. None of them were believed to be in any danger. The incident came one day after three students at another middle school near the northern city of Monterrey were treated for does of clonazepam, a tranquilizer or sedative sometimes sold under the brand name Klonopin.

