Answers sought in killings of 2 Honduran environmentalists

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The family of one of two environmental activists killed in a rural part of northern Honduras say authorities are not properly investigating the slayings of the pair who had faced threats for their work. Aly Domínguez and Jairo Bonilla were riding a motorcycle between La Concepción and Guapinol Sunday when they were shot. Both men were known defenders of the nearby Carlos Escaleras National Park. Domínguez’s brother Reynaldo Domínguez filed a complaint with prosecutors Thursday in the capital asserting that the investigation into the killings was not progressing.

