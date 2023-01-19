Biden adviser meets Netanyahu amid unease over his govt

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the highest level meeting between the two allies since Israel’s most right-wing government ever took power last month. Sullivan’s visit comes amid unease in Washington over Netanyahu’s policies and over several members of his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox governing coalition. A statement from Netanyahu’s office Thursday said the two discussed Iran’s nuclear program and ways to broaden normalization agreements reached under the Trump administration with some Arab countries.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.