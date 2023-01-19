Cardinal says book by Benedict XVI’s secretary ‘unseemly’

ROME (AP) — The archbishop of Austria has confirmed that it was he who wrote a letter to the future Pope Benedict XVI urging him to accept election as pontiff in 2005 if the votes went his way. Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn issued a statement Wednesday confirming a revelation in a new book by Benedict’s personal secretary that was published the week after Benedict died Dec. 31 at age 95. But he criticized the book saying “Nothing But the Truth: My Life Beside Pope Benedict XVI” was an ”unseemly indiscretion.” The book has generated controversy because it revealed confidential communications and exposed the tensions that simmered during the decade in which Benedict lived as an emeritus pope alongside Pope Francis.

