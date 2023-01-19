Chemicals for possible fentanyl production seized in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. agents in southern Arizona say they seized up to 440 pounds of what they suspect is a precursor chemical often used to manufacture the dangerous drug fentanyl. Law enforcement experts say it’s a chilling sign that producers may be moving to manufacture the deadly synthetic opioid on American soil. Leo Lamas, the deputy special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations in Tucson, says the powdered chemical was being transported by agents Thursday morning from a residence and warehouse. He says it was sent there in recent months in a series of suspicious packages from China. No arrests have been reported.

