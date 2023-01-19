Coast Guard monitoring Russian spy ship on patrol off Hawaii

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian spy ship has been patrolling off the coast of Hawaii but so far has remained in international waters. While the appearance of a Russian surveillance ship along the U.S. coastline is not unusual, this one has attracted more attention because of heightened tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and veiled threats to employ nuclear weapons. The U.S. Coast Guard has been monitoring the Vishnya-class Kareliya surveillance ship sailing near Hawaii over the last several weeks. Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh says she “can’t speak to why the Russians are sailing the ship right now” but “it’s kind of precarious timing.”

