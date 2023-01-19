Florida Supreme Court upholds gun law banning restrictions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers can fine local government officials who attempt to restrict gun and ammunition sales under a state law upheld by the state Supreme Court. Former Democratic Agriculture Commissioner and some municipalities sued the state over a law that preempts local governments from enacting gun sale restrictions, saying it goes too far because it also calls for fines against elected officials who vote for restrictions. But justices on the conservative court disagreed in a 4-1 decision, saying local officials don’t have exemption from the fines.

