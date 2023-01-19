Indiana police kill shooter in Walmart, 1 person injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana authorities say a man shot at police inside a Walmart before he was killed by officers. WFIE-TV says police in Evansville responded to a report of an active shooter at the store around 10 p.m. Thursday. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says police entered the building and were fired upon by a male suspect. Officers returned fire and killed the gunman. Gray says at least one person was shot and transported to a hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.