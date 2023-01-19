Skip to Content
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ sells 3.2M copies in 1st week

By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry’s “Spare” has sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide after just one week of publication and will likely rank among the among the bestselling memoirs of all time. Penguin Random House announced Thursday that Prince Harry’s headline-making book sold 1.6 million copies in the U.S. alone. It’s a number comparable to first week sales for such blockbusters as former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” and former first lady Michelle Obama’s “Becoming.” The total sales announced for “Spare” are for print, audio and digital editions in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

