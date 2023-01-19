State laws vary widely on whether felons can run for office

WASHINGTON (AP) — The case of a defeated New Mexico candidate arrested in a politically motivated shooting spree has turned a spotlight on an issue that has been evolving in the states: whether people with criminal convictions are eligible to run for public office. While the case of Solomon Pena raises alarms over politically motivated violence, it also highlights differences across the country in whether people with past criminal convictions can run for office. Peña spent nine years behind bars after being convicted of being part of a retail theft ring. His Democratic opponent had questioned his eligibility to seek office, but a judge ruled that he could run.

By GARY FIELDS and JOSH FUNK Associated Press

