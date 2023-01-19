VP Harris touts Arizona-California power transmission line

TONOPAH, Ariz. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and two cabinet secretaries celebrated the start of construction of a new high-capacity power transmission line between Arizona and California. They said Thursday the line should lead to future solar energy farms in the desert outside Phoenix. Harris says expanding the electrical grid will allow the nation to deploy more renewable energy, a crucial ingredient in addressing climate change. The power line known as the Ten West Link will stretch 125 miles connecting electrical substations in Tonopah, Arizona. west of Phoenix and Blythe, California, on the border between the two states.

