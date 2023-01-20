Illinois medics charged in patient’s killing bound for trial

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge ruled Friday that two emergency medical professionals should face first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped facedown to a stretcher suffocated.Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow bound both for trial following a 3 1/2-hour preliminary hearing rife with defense objections and ridicule of the state’s claims. Prosecutors filed charges against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan on Jan. 9 in the death of 35-year-old Earl Moore.If convicted, Finley, 44 and Cadigan, 50 could each face between 20 and 60 years in prison. Each has entered not guilty pleas. They’re being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each.Their next court date is Feb. 6. Their attorneys say they will next seek their release on personal recognizance.

By JOHN O’CONNOR and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.