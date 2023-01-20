M6.2 quake strikes near Guadeloupe; no damage reported

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has struck near the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe and was felt as far away as Puerto Rico. Local media report that some buildings creaked and furniture shook during Friday’s tremor. There are no immediate reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at a depth of 103 miles (166 kilometers) just west of Guadeloupe. Strong earthquakes have occasionally struck the eastern Caribbean. A magnitude 7.4 quake that struck in November 2007 caused damage in the French Caribbean island of Martinique and power outages in the region. A magnitude 6.0 quake that hit in November 2004 near Dominica killed at least one person in Guadeloupe.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.