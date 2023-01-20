Man’s body found in Serbia as Balkans struggles with floods

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian state television says that a man’s body has been pulled out of a swollen river in a southwestern town and rescuers are searching for another man as floods in the Balkans close down schools, cut railway traffic and soak homes and farmland. The floods this week in Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania and Kosovo have been triggered by heavy rainfall and unseasonably warm weather. The temperatures dropped in most areas on Friday as rain turned into snow. Torrential rains that were untypical for winter months caused many small rivers and streams in the region to overflow, flooding the surrounding areas and forcing people from their homes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.