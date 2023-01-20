Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss. The move comes amid an investigation by campus police into possible computer-access crimes at the football building. Athletic Director Warde Manuel says Weiss was dismissed “after a review of university policies.” His two-sentence statement didn’t elaborate. Weiss says in a statement that he was proud of his two seasons at Michigan. Weiss earlier this week said he was cooperating with investigators. He has not been charged. The Detroit News reported that Weiss’ Ann Arbor home was searched by police on Jan. 10.

