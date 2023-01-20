Social media report anti-aircraft systems placed in Moscow

Social media posts say air-defense systems have been installed in several spots in Moscow. Russian officials have not commented on the Friday reports of weaponry resembling a Pantsir-S1 mobile anti-aircraft system spotted on the roofs of a building about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) east of the Kremlin and of the Russian Defense Ministry. Since Russia sent troops into Ukraine nearly 11 months ago, it has been hit with several drone strikes or attempted strikes deep inside its territory. Authorities said a Dec. 5 drone strike killed three people at a military airfield some 600 kilometers (370 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.