St. Louis man freed from prison after murder case dismissed

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 28-year-old St. Louis man who spent six years in jail on a murder conviction has been freed after prosecutors dismissed the case against him. Lamont Cambell was convicted in 2016 of killing Lenny J. Gregory III, the son of a retired St. Louis police officer, in 2011. Cambell has always maintained his innocence. A judge threw out the conviction in December, ruling that Cambell’s attorney did not provide an adequate defense, and that investigators did not disclose that a key witness was having an affair with the lead homicide detective in the case. St. Louis prosecutors dismissed the charges against Cambell on Thursday.

