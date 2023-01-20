Trio of suicide drones strike US base in Syria, wounding 2

BEIRUT (AP) — Three suicide drones have attacked a U.S. base in eastern Syria, wounding two Syrian opposition fighters. The U.S. military says no Americans were hurt in Friday’s attack. It was not clear who was behind the drone attack, but Iran-backed fighters have carried out such operations in the past. The military says two of the drones were shot down and the third struck the compound at al-Tanf base where the borders of Syria, Iraq and Jordan meet. The drone that struck the building wounded two members of the Syrian Free Army, an opposition force. They received medical treatment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.