As Haitian gangs expand control, cop’s family is left shaken

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — One of the country’s nearly 200 gangs ambushed his police unit that morning, sending gunfire echoing through the streets in an unexpected area: A mansion-lined stretch of the country’s capital Port-Au-Prince. It left three officers dead, one wounded and another missing. The firefight is just the latest example of how Haitian gangs have grown in power and expanded in reach, leaving much of the population terrorized. While the United Nations estimates that 60% of Port-Au-Prince is controlled by the gangs, nowadays most Haitians on the street reckon that number is closer to to 100%. Haiti has struggled with endemic gang violence for years, but the country has spiraled into lawlessness after the 2021 killing of former President Jovenel Moïse.

