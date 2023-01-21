Jurors leave Sundance premiere over closed captioning glitch

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Marlee Matlin, Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman have exited the premiere of a film playing in competition at the Sundance Film Festival after the closed captioning device failed to work. Matlin, who is deaf, is serving on the jury alongside Harris and Hittman for films debuting in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the festival. They walked out collectively when they realized the situation Friday night. The Sundance Institute’s CEO says the closed captioning device had been checked before the screening but malfunctioned nonetheless. The Sundance festival is running this week in Park City, Utah.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.