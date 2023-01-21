Slovakia holds referendum to enable snap election

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia is holding a nationwide referendum on amending the country’s constitution to make possible an early election. President Zuzana Caputova decided on the ballot last year after three opposition parties gathered over 380,000 signatures supporting the move. The constitution currently doesn’t offer such an option. In Saturday’s vote, Slovaks are asked whether they agree that the Constitution should be amended to allow an early election if it’s approved by Parliament or in a referendum. The opposition would stand a good chance of winning such an election, recent polls suggest.

