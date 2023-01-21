Sundance goes wild for sexy corporate thriller ‘Fair Play’

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The fire emoji was a common sight in tweets about the new corporate thriller “Fair Play,” which debuted Friday at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie follows two ambitious analysts at a cutthroat hedge fund, played by “Bridgerton’s” Phoebe Dynevor and “Solo’s” Alden Ehrenreich, who are also in a passionate and secret relationship. Several steamy scenes had some declaring the return of the erotic thriller. Chloe Domont, who wrote and directed the film, didn’t set out to make an erotic thriller, per se, but she did want to make a film about gender power dynamics within a relationship that’s also highly sexual.

