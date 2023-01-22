Newsom budget would cut some money for flood protection

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Multiple flood protection projects in California are on hold because Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed to cut their funding. Newsom’s budget proposal includes cutting $40 million that had been pledged to pay for floodplain restoration projects in the San Joaquin Valley. Newsom approved the money last year back when the state had a record budget surplus. Now, the state is facing an estimated $22.5 billion deficit. California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot says the projects are eligible to get funding from other places in the state budget. But environmental advocates say that would significantly delay the work.

