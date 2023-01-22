Ryanair flight lands safely in Athens after bomb scare

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A scheduled flight from Katowice, Poland, has arrived safely at Athens International Airport after an alert was issued about a possible bomb onboard. The plane and the passengers were searched and no bomb was found, police said in a statement. The flight operated by Buzz, a Polish subsidiary of low-cost carrier Ryanair, arrived at the airport in Greece’s capital at 5:40 p.m. local time (1540 GMT) after being escorted through Greek airspace by two Hellenic Air Force F-16 fighters. The search for an explosive device lasted over an hour and turned up nothing. The airline has not made a statement and airport authorities didn’t respond to inquiries.

