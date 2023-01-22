Slovak vote on early election not binding due to low turnout

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A nationwide referendum in Slovakia on amending the constitution to make possible an early election has failed to produce a legally binding result because the turnout was too low. The ballot was held after three opposition parties gathered over 380,000 signatures supporting the move. The constitution currently doesn’t offer such an option. In Saturday’s vote, Slovaks were asked whether they agree that the Constitution should be amended to allow a snap election if it’s approved by Parliament or in a referendum. While more than 97% of votes were in favor of the change, turnout in Saturday’s vote was only 27.5%. To be legally binding, it must be more than 50%.

