Algeria, Italy look to broaden ties beyond coveted energy

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Italy and Algeria moved to expand their ties through a series of signed agreements during a two-day visit by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who called Algeria Italy’s “most stable, strategic and long-standing’’ partner in the region. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Monday he reiterated to Meloni that his gas-rich North African country wants a solid strategic partnership with Italy “that should go beyond the energy sector” and end its dependence on hydrocarbons. Algeria is currently the main supplier of natural gas for Italy which seeks alternatives to Russian gas since its invasion of Russia last February.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.