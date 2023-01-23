Myanmar opposition attacks military’s population survey

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s pro-democracy resistance forces have attacked military government personnel conducting a population survey, in an attempt to disrupt preparations for an election later this year that they consider illegitimate. The People’s Defense Force, the loosely organized armed wing of the main opposition group, has claimed responsibility for several attacks in the past few weeks. Since the population survey began on Jan. 9, at least 13 people have been killed and four government workers have been arrested by the resistance, according to pro-military and independent media and statements issued by resistance groups. The military seized power two years ago, ousting an elected government.

