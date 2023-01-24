15-week abortion ban set to go before Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy will be allowed to stand until a hearing before the state Supreme Court. The court said late Monday it will hear the case, which has been part of a legal fight since it took effect last July. The Florida law prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking. Violators could face up to five years in prison.

